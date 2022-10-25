Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy congratulates son-in-law Rishi Sunak: ‘We are proud’

N R Narayana Murthy, co-founder of the Indian information technology bellwether firm Infosys Ltd, congratulated his son-in-law Rishi Sunak on Monday for ascending to the post of Prime Minister of Britain. Murthy said he was confident Sunak would “do his best” for the country.

“Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom,” Murthy said in a brief statement after it became clear that Sunak, 42, would be Britain’s next Prime Minister.

Sunak is married to Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murthy and the couple have two daughters – Krishna, 11, and Anoushka, 9.

From the NYT | Rishi Sunak’s ascent is a breakthrough for diversity, with privilege attached

Murthy, 76, runs an investment firm Catamaran Ventures and his daughter Akshata, who is fashion designer by profession, is director of the firm in the UK.

Murthy’s personal wealth is valued at over $4 billion, and his daughter’s 0.95 per cent stake in Infosys Ltd is valued at over $750 million.

Both Sunak and Akshata held stakes in Murthy’s Catamaran Ventures, but the UK PM-designate reportedly transferred his stake to his wife before he was elected as Conservative MP in 2015.

Sunak and Akshata met at Stanford University in California in the United States when they were MBA students. While Akshata went to school in Bengaluru, she has lived abroad for a major part of her subsequent life.

The couple married in Bengaluru in August 2009 in a traditional Indian wedding spread over two days. The marriage itself was held at a traditional mandap and the reception at the Leela Palace Hotel.

Then Karnataka governor H R Bhardwaj, chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Wipro Ltd chairman Azim Premji, Biocon Ltd chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, and Indian cricketer Anil Kumble were some of the prominent guests at the wedding.

Sunak was partner at a UK hedge fund at the time of the wedding, while Akshata was employed with a Dutch cleantech firm.

In a recent interview to a British newspaper, Sunak said there was “clearly something” when he met Akshata in the US. “I am incredibly tidy, she’s very messy. I’m much more organised, she is more spontaneous,” Sunak said.

“She is not going to love me for saying this, but I’ll be honest with you, she is not big on the whole tidying thing. She is a total nightmare, clothes everywhere… And shoes… Oh God, shoes,” Sunak said in the interview.

Sunak was born in Southampton in the UK to Indian-origin parents.

The Sunaks have been protective of their daughters, and have been rarely pictured in public with them.

Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy played the role of dutiful Indian grandparents when the Sunaks had their first daughter by visiting the US within days of the birth of their first grandchild.