4 km in under 10 mins: How drones help beat Bengaluru traffic to transport lab samples

A Bengaluru-based healthcare service provider and aerial logistics firm have joined hands to use drones to deliver vital samples to laboratories, beating Bengaluru traffic.

Narayana Health and Airbound have completed a medical logistics pilot connecting Narayana Health’s Chandapura clinic to its central laboratory at Narayana Health City in Electronic City by air, demonstrating how aerial logistics can dramatically improve the speed and reliability of diagnostic transport across urban healthcare networks.

According to Airbound, the 4-km aerial route is completed in just 10 minutes, compared to significantly longer road transfers, depending on Bengaluru’s traffic conditions. Over the course of the pilot, the route completed more than 700 flights across 54 consecutive operational days, carrying up to 40 diagnostic samples per flight with zero failed deliveries, demonstrating the reliability of drone-based logistics in a live clinical environment.