Narayan Ramachandran launches book on biodiversity habitat authored by Dhanvantari Arogyashram chairman

Narayan Ramachandran, member of the Advisory Council of the Centre for Wildlife Studies, launched a book titled Biodiversity in Microhabitats Plants, Predators, and Prey of Arogyashram in Bengaluru Monday. The book has been authored by BV Venkatesha Murthy, chairman of Sadvaidyasala Private Limited (SVL) and Dhanvantari Arogyashram Trust.

Sri Dhanvantari Arogyashram, established in 1961, is a charitable trust in Nanjangud town in Mysuru district. The garden in this 11-acre plot has become a home to 350 species of plants, 299 identified species of insects, and 61 species of birds. The garden is used to collect ingredients for the manufacturing of Ayurvedic medicines. Students visit the garden for educational purposes.

Speaking at the launch of the book, Kannada filmmaker and environmentalist Suresh Heblikar said that the biodiversity habitat at Sri Dhanvantari Arogyashram should be shown to companies in Bengaluru where medicinal plants could be planted in vacant spaces.

“I grew up in Dharwad where 1,000 lakes existed. Today, concretisation is taking over the spaces. The kind of economic prosperity we are chasing is having a great impact on the environment. Lakhs of trees are being cut in the Western Ghats. These were the areas where students used to conduct research. Recently, on five acres of land at Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belgaum we created a mini forest,” he said.

Dr MD Madhusudan, visiting scientist at National Centre for Biological Sciences, said: “If we walk through plants, birds, and insects and not identify even one of them, what is the point? We should allow nature to grow in us.”