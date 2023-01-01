scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Nandini brand to remain independent, no merger on the cards: Karnataka CM Bommai

The chief minister made the statement after it was claimed by some that the Karnataka brand will be merged with Amul.

Karnataka CM Bommai, Smart City MissonKarnataka CM Basavraj Bommai. (Express Photo)
Nandini brand to remain independent, no merger on the cards: Karnataka CM Bommai
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday dismissed speculations of a merger between Karnataka’s popular milk and dairy products brand Nandini and Anand Milk Union Ltd (Amul) of Gujarat.

Such ‘rumours’, he said, were due to the misinterpretation of statements made by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. Nandini is a brand of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), a government-run cooperative.

“His (Shah) statements are clear. Nandini and Amul should cooperate with each other on technology and marketing-related issues. They should play a complementary role. This does not mean a merger or something else,” Bommai said.

“Nandini will exist for another 100 years… The two brands will remain independent,” the chief minister added.

An online campaign #SaveNandini gained traction Saturday. This was in reaction to a statement made by Shah during the inauguration of a mega-dairy unit in Mandya district on December 30.

“Amul and Nandini will work together towards ensuring a primary dairy in every village of the state. Amul and the KMF have to work together to boost the cooperative dairy sector in Karnataka,” the Union minister had said.

On Sunday, Bommai said: “What Shah meant was that there is a benefit for both organisations if they work together in some areas. There can be an exchange of technology and administrative tactics.

“There is no need to misinterpret the remark. There is no need to blow it out of proportion.”

Opposition parties and netizens had slammed Shah’s suggestion. The Congress said that there was an attempt to merge these companies, while many social media users urged state leaders to fight against any attempt to link the two firms.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 21:54 IST
