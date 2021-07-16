Nandi Hills to get a ropeway soon: Karnataka Environment Minister

Earlier, the state government decided to push a range of activities and projects at Nandi hills to boost its tourism potential. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ Rameshng)

Popular hill station Nandi Hills, which is at an hour’s distance from Bengaluru, will soon get a ropeway, said Karnataka’s tourism and environment minister C P Yogeshwar.

In a departmental review meeting, Yogeshwar directed the officials to float a tender and do the needful for this project.

“AARCON Infra Company, which has a wide experience of 51 years in executing ropeway projects worldwide and has installed 64 ropeways in different states in India and other parts of the world, has presented a demonstration of their capabilities. We will call the tender and start the ropeway work at the Nandi hills soon,” he said.

Located in the Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka, Nandi hills draws a large number of visitors from Bengaluru, especially on weekends, who come to watch the sunrise, and offers a breathtaking array of flora and fauna.

Earlier, the state government had decided to push a range of activities and projects at Nandi hills to boost its tourism. This includes trails to five hills surrounding the hills, eco-tourism, conservation of archaeological monuments, beautification and infrastructure development.

Nandi hills also has a historical significance as the hill station goes back to the time of Tipu Sultan, who used to frequently visit the place as a summer retreat.

According to the Chikkabalpura district administration, more than 8,000 people visited Nandi Hills as soon as the government lifted the lockdown completely. This led to the district administration banning the entry to Nandi Hills during weekends to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the district.