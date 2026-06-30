Bengaluru physiotherapist found dead in Nandi Hills homestay, boyfriend hospitalised

A 24-year-old physiotherapist was found dead inside a homestay near Nandi Hills in Karnataka’s Chickballapur district on Monday morning, with her boyfriend lying unconscious beside her in what police suspect was a case of murder followed by an attempted suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Sai Surabhi, a resident of Banashankari in Bengaluru and an employee at Satya Sai Hospital in Muddenahalli. The body was allegedly found with a rope wound around her neck, the police said.

Her boyfriend, Sanjeeth Ali, an engineering graduate-turned-cab driver from Kerala’s Kozhikode and currently working in Bengaluru, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Choksi said Ali is out of danger. “A diary was found from the room, and a note has been written in it. We are not sure who has written in it. Once Ali recovers, we will record his statement,” the officer added.