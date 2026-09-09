Nandan Nilekani, family may soon get SIR notices, names in ‘discrepancy list’

Nandan Nilekani (left), his wife Rohini Nilekani (right), and their two children are expected to be served notices during the ongoing SIR exercise. (File Photo)

The entire family of Infosys co-founder and entrepreneur Nandan Nilekani has featured in the discrepancy list published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka.

Nilekani, 71, his wife Rohini Nilekani, 67, and their children Janhvi Nandan Nilekani, 38, and Nihar Nilekani, 36, are expected to be served notices during the ongoing document verification phase of the SIR.

According to the discrepancy list accessed by The Indian Express, Nilekani and his family members have been classified as “Unmapped with last SIR”. Officials said the classification applies to voters who were not part of the 2002 electoral rolls.