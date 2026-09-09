Nandan Nilekani, family may soon get SIR notices, names in ‘discrepancy list’

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The entire family of Infosys co-founder and entrepreneur Nandan Nilekani has featured in the discrepancy list published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka.
Nilekani, 71, his wife Rohini Nilekani, 67, and their children Janhvi Nandan Nilekani, 38, and Nihar Nilekani, 36, are expected to be served notices during the ongoing document verification phase of the SIR.
According to the discrepancy list accessed by The Indian Express, Nilekani and his family members have been classified as “Unmapped with last SIR”. Officials said the classification applies to voters who were not part of the 2002 electoral rolls.
The Nilekani family features in the draft electoral roll for the BTM Layout constituency and are voters at Reddy Janasangha High School in Third Block, Koramangala. They will have to submit one of the 11 documents approved by the ECI for inclusion in the final electoral roll, which is scheduled to be published on October 27.
Nilekani had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Bangalore South, losing to former Union minister Ananth Kumar by 2.28 lakh votes. He was also the founding chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India.
Apart from Nilekani, the names of eminent personalities such as Bharat Ratna laureate Prof CNR Rao and Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba also featured in the discrepancy list. Rao’s name was flagged over a mismatch with the 2002 electoral roll. However, Bengaluru Urban District Election Officer Maheshwar Rao clarified on Wednesday that no notice was issued to Rao and that the booth-level officer had recommended his inclusion in the final electoral roll. Hajabba, meanwhile, has been issued a notice over a name mismatch.
Of the 4.46 crore voters in the draft electoral roll, notices have been generated for 43.81 lakh voters. They will have to submit the relevant documents to Booth Level Officers during the notice phase, which will end on October 22.
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