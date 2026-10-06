Namma Metro’s original fleet overhaul: What it means for Bengaluru passengers

In its first major overhaul since commercial operations began in 2011, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is refurbishing its original fleet of 57 trains. The initiative comes as Namma Metro‘s initial rakes have covered over 10 lakh km of service across the city.

Since launching its inaugural 6.7-km stretch between M G Road and Byappanahalli on October 20, 2011, Bengaluru’s metro network has expanded to 96 km across the Purple Line (43.5 km), Green Line (33.5 km), and Yellow Line (19.2 km).

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Night-time maintenance

The maintenance programme will target the 57 trains currently operating across the Purple and Green Lines. Standard mid-life overhauls are typically performed after approximately 15 years of service, ahead of more extensive life-cycle overhauls conducted later in a train’s operational lifespan. BMRCL confirmed that the refurbishment will not impact daily passenger schedules.