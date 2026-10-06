Namma Metro’s original fleet overhaul: What it means for Bengaluru passengers

In its first major overhaul since commercial operations began in 2011, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is refurbishing its original fleet of 57 trains. The initiative comes as Namma Metro‘s initial rakes have covered over 10 lakh km of service across the city.
Since launching its inaugural 6.7-km stretch between M G Road and Byappanahalli on October 20, 2011, Bengaluru’s metro network has expanded to 96 km across the Purple Line (43.5 km), Green Line (33.5 km), and Yellow Line (19.2 km).
Night-time maintenance
The maintenance programme will target the 57 trains currently operating across the Purple and Green Lines. Standard mid-life overhauls are typically performed after approximately 15 years of service, ahead of more extensive life-cycle overhauls conducted later in a train’s operational lifespan. BMRCL confirmed that the refurbishment will not impact daily passenger schedules.
“A detailed technical inspection and component replacement would be carried out. This will not affect routine journeys, as the refurbishment is being carried out during night hours, after operational hours. Also, there is rolling stock which would help withdraw the existing trains from service for maintenance,” a BMRCL officer said.
The maintenance involves technical assessments, followed by repairs or replacements of worn components. According to BMRCL, inspections will cover traction motors, drive systems, wheels, axles, braking assemblies, electrical equipment, wiring cables, batteries, onboard electronics, signalling, and control systems.
As for passenger comfort and safety, inspections will cover air-conditioning and ventilation units, doors, passenger safety mechanisms, seats, interiors, and coach equipment. It will also cover renewal of damaged or aged safety-critical components based on technical evaluation.
To maintain fleet reliability, BMRCL is inducting new rakes manufactured by the Titagarh-China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) consortium. Four new trains have already arrived, with 21 additional trains scheduled to join the Green Line fleet, providing the cushion needed for the overhaul programme.
Contract awarded for Central Silk Board travelator
Alongside fleet maintenance, BMRCL is advancing infrastructure upgrades at Central Silk Board station, a key interchange along the upcoming route connecting to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), with the initial Central Silk Board to K R Puram section slated for operation by 2027.
BMRCL has awarded a contract worth Rs 55.48 crore to Milan Road Buildtech. The firm will handle civil and structural works for a covered travelator and an interconnected walkway at the Central Silk Board junction.
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