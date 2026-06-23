Technical glitch strands Bengaluru metro commuters, services down partially

The Namma metro caters to about 9 to 10 lakh riders every day, with the purple line recording 4.50 lakh commuters daily. (Express Photo)

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro services on the Purple Line were hit severely on Tuesday evening after a train developed a technical glitch, leaving several commuters stranded.

In what is considered to be one of the biggest disruptions in recent years, the train developed a technical glitch at 6.32 pm at the Cubbon Park metro station. Given it was peak hour, several commuters were stranded.

The operations and maintenance teams of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) reached the site and were seen trying to resolve the problems.