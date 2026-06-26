Passenger’s metal chain to blame for Purple Line delay: Bengaluru Metro body

The metal chain was lodged in the train door's guideway, preventing the doors from closing, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said.

A day after peak-hour services on Namma Metro’s Purple Line were disrupted when a train’s doors failed to close, officials revealed on Friday that a commuter’s metal chain caused the snag.

“Investigations by the operations and maintenance teams revealed that a metal chain belonging to a commuter was lodged in the train door guideway, preventing the doors from closing properly,” Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a statement.

“A detailed examination of the train and its door systems has confirmed that there was no technical malfunction in the train equipment,” the statement added. BMRCL said all necessary safety protocols were followed before the train was cleared for service.