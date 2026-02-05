Namma Metro fare hike result of Congress’ withdrawal of ‘shadow cash support to BMRCL’, says BJP

Bengaluru Metro fares will rise by 5% starting Feb 9. The BJP has slammed the Congress over "flawed" BMRCL cost calculations and withdrawn state support.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 11:48 AM IST
The BMRCL has raised the fares of Namma Metro by 5% effective February 9.Bengaluru Metro fare hike: The BMRCL has raised the fares of Namma Metro by 5% effective February 9 (File photo).
The hike in Bengaluru Metro fares has now sparked a political battle, with the BJP blaming the Congress for the rise in the ticket prices. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has decided to raise the base fare from Rs 10 to Rs 11 and the maximum fare from Rs 90 to Rs 95. This translates to a hike of 5% across routes. The new fares will be applicable from February 9.

Following the fare hike, BJP MP PC Mohan slammed the Congress, saying that the move came after “a 71% hike last year”. “The Fare Fixation Committee report is clear: the Congress government in Karnataka withdrew shadow cash support to BMRCL, citing bankruptcy, burdening commuters with a 5% hike every year.”

He claimed that the FFC report showed BMRCL using a flawed formula by mixing up the 2016–17 costs with the 2017–18 route length. This resulted in “inflation of the O&M (Operation and Maintenance) cost per km by 366%” Mohan said. “Audited data shows O&M costs rose only 39.6%, yet fare slabs for nearly 80% of commuters jumped by over 70%. This error directly led to unfair hike,” he said.

He demanded that the BMRCL correct its errors and base fares strictly on audited O&M cost per km. “Any hike should be capped at the FFC average of 51.55%, applied uniformly across slabs, and frozen until the Pink and Blue Lines are operational. Inefficiencies cannot be passed on to commuters,” he said.

