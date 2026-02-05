Namma Metro fare hike result of Congress’ withdrawal of ‘shadow cash support to BMRCL’, says BJP

The hike in Bengaluru Metro fares has now sparked a political battle, with the BJP blaming the Congress for the rise in the ticket prices. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has decided to raise the base fare from Rs 10 to Rs 11 and the maximum fare from Rs 90 to Rs 95. This translates to a hike of 5% across routes. The new fares will be applicable from February 9.

Following the fare hike, BJP MP PC Mohan slammed the Congress, saying that the move came after “a 71% hike last year”. “The Fare Fixation Committee report is clear: the Congress government in Karnataka withdrew shadow cash support to BMRCL, citing bankruptcy, burdening commuters with a 5% hike every year.”