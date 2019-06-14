Bangalore Namma Metro construction in CBD: Here are the traffic restrictions, diversions

As construction work for Bangalore’s Namma Metro underground interchange station at MG Road-Kamaraj Road junction is about to begin, traffic diversions will be in place in and around Central Business District (CBD) till 2023, starting Saturday.

Advertising

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has implemented a new traffic route in the area suggesting routes to avoid from Saturday. Several restrictions for parking and usage of certain roads will also be in place, according to a statement by the Bangalore Traffic Police cell.

While Kamaraj Road — from Cauvery Emporium junction to Cubbon Road junction — will be closed for traffic, parking will be completely banned along MG Road, Brigade Road and surrounding areas.

Motorists travelling from Mayo Hall on MG Road will not be allowed to take a right turn at Cauvery Emporium junction. Instead, a right turn can be taken only at Anil Kumble Circle to turn into Central Street and further head towards BRV junction.

Advertising

Vehicles heading from MG Road towards Trinity Circle will also be redirected to enter Central Street towards BRV junction as a left turn from Cauvery Emporium junction will be prohibited.

Meanwhile, vehicles coming from BRV junction will not be allowed to take a right turn at Kamaraj Road and Cubbon Road junction to proceed towards MG Road. Instead, they should move further till Manipal Centre on Cubbon Road and take a right turn on to Dickenson Road, and then move towards Webbs Junction before entering MG Road, according to BTP.

All buses will be banned from entering Murphy Road at Anjaneya Temple junction. Instead, they will be asked to take the Swamy Vivekananda Road- Ulsoor Police Station- Trinity Circle- Richmond Road route to ply passengers moving in and out of CBD.