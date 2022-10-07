Over 430 Namma Clinics to be operational in Karnataka by December: Minister K Sudhakar

Karnataka Minister for Health Dr K Sudhakar has announced that 438 health and wellness centres or Namma Clinics will be operational in the state by December 15. As many as 243 of the clinics are being set up within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, he said while addressing reporters on Thursday.

Sudhakar also visited the model Namma Clinic established at Mahalakshmipuram in Bengaluru. “Each Namma Clinic will consist of a doctor, a nurse, a lab technician and a group D employee. The process of appointing 160 doctors has been completed and the BBMP has issued a notification to appoint the remaining doctors for its Namma Clinics. Appointments are expected to be completed by the end of this week,” he added.

“The programme focuses on addressing the healthcare needs of the urban poor, especially those falling below the poverty line and people living in huts. Each ward in the city will consist of at least one Namma Clinic and will operate like PHCs (primary health centres). In addition to providing healthcare, Namma Clinics will focus on creating awareness about government healthcare schemes. PHCs, in accordance with the population, exist in rural areas. However, there aren’t enough government healthcare centres in urban areas to cater to the population, hence this new scheme has been launched,” Sudhakar said.

According to the minister, Namma Clinics are being established in government buildings and on rented premises that have an area of 1,000-1,200 sq ft. “The government will incur a cost of Rs 138 crore to maintain the staff each year. We have also incurred a non-recurring cost of Rs 17.52 crore to establish the Namma Clinics. Totally, we have incurred a cost of Rs 155 crore as of now. Namma Clinics will also create awareness about yoga, pranayama, dhyana and food habits,” he said.