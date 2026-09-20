Building a home in Bengaluru? Get your plan approved in 30 minutes

Getting a building plan approved in Bengaluru is set to become significantly faster and simpler for homeowners, with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Saturday launching ‘Nambike Nakshe 2.0’, a fully automated building plan approval system for residential sites measuring up to 50×80 feet (4,000 sq ft), allowing construction of up to four dwelling units.

The new system is designed to substantially reduce human intervention, eliminate unnecessary paperwork and make the approval process more transparent and predictable for citizens. Nambike Nakshe 2.0 will initially be implemented on a pilot basis in selected areas of Bengaluru.

The system will be closely reviewed, and necessary improvements incorporated, before it is expanded to other areas within the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s jurisdiction. The objective is to ensure that citizens who wish to construct homes in accordance with planning regulations can obtain approvals through a simple, fast and transparent process.