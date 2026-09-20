Building a home in Bengaluru? Get your plan approved in 30 minutes

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Getting a building plan approved in Bengaluru is set to become significantly faster and simpler for homeowners, with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Saturday launching ‘Nambike Nakshe 2.0’, a fully automated building plan approval system for residential sites measuring up to 50×80 feet (4,000 sq ft), allowing construction of up to four dwelling units.
The new system is designed to substantially reduce human intervention, eliminate unnecessary paperwork and make the approval process more transparent and predictable for citizens. Nambike Nakshe 2.0 will initially be implemented on a pilot basis in selected areas of Bengaluru.
The system will be closely reviewed, and necessary improvements incorporated, before it is expanded to other areas within the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s jurisdiction. The objective is to ensure that citizens who wish to construct homes in accordance with planning regulations can obtain approvals through a simple, fast and transparent process.
Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the objective is not merely to put the existing approval process online, but to rethink the process from the citizen’s point of view and remove avoidable delays and difficulties.
“Citizens who comply with the rules should not have to spend months waiting for approval of their building plans or make repeated visits to government offices. Nambike Nakshe 2.0 is an attempt to make the system simpler, faster and more transparent by using technology and reducing routine human intervention,” he said.
Under Nambike Nakshe 2.0, eligible residential building plans can be submitted entirely online through a qualified architect. If the submitted plan conforms to the applicable town planning regulations, the system will automatically process and issue the building plan approval in around 30 minutes.
Earlier, the building plan approval process could take two to three months. The new system therefore seeks to turn what was often a prolonged administrative process into a quick, predictable and hassle-free service for citizens.
According to GBA, the new system also significantly reduces the documentation burden on citizens. Applicants will not have to upload Khata and several other property-related documents separately. Once the e-Khata (digitised version of a traditional property account record in Karnataka) number is entered, the system will automatically retrieve basic ownership information for the property.
“This is about making government work easier for the citizens. Technology should not simply move paperwork from the office to a computer screen; it should remove unnecessary steps from the process itself,” Krishna Byre Gowda said.
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