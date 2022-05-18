NAL’s ‘HANSA-NG’ aircraft completes in-flight engine relight test

‘HANSA-NG’, the new generation two-seater flying trainer aircraft designed and developed by Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), successfully completed in-flight engine relight test at the aeronautical test range (ATR) facility of Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) at Challakere in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district Tuesday.

The NAL officials informed that the flight test was carried out at an altitude of 7,000-8,000 feet with a speed range of 60 to 70 knots by wing commanders K V Prakash and NDS Reddy, test Pilots from the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), Indian Air force (IAF). The aircraft handling characteristics and flight parameters were found to be normal during these test flights, added the officials.

From Karnataka | IMD issues heavy rain alert for Bengaluru

The officials further said that ‘HANSA-NG’ is designed to meet the Indian flying club needs and it is an ideal aircraft for commercial pilot licensing due to its low cost and fuel consumption. The NAL said it has already received more than 80 letters of intent from various flying clubs.

CSIR-NAL mentioned that the in-flight engine relight test is the most critical and important milestone towards certification of an aircraft by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). “The aircraft was ferried to ATR, Challakere on May 16, after obtaining necessary approvals from the DGCA. The flight tests were monitored by Abbani Rinku, project director of HANSA along with the design team of CSIR-NAL and flight test crew from ASTE – wing commander Senthil Kumar, flight test director, Squadron leader Sahil Sarin, safety pilot and Group Captain M Rangachari, chief test pilot,” senior officials from the CSIR-NAL said.

Jitendra J Jadhav, director of CSIR-NAL, congratulated the teams of CSIR-NAL, DGCA, ASTE-IAF and ADE-DRDO and said that the combined and coordinated efforts of the teams resulted in the textbook execution of the test flights.

The new generation aircraft had completed the sea level trials in Puducherry from February 19 to March 5.