Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Mysuru zoo to shift 30 sambar deer and 40 chital deer to Kali Tiger Reserve

The translocation of the surplus deer is thought to help the tigers and leopards get prey within the sanctuary, reducing man-animal conflict.

An image of a sambar deer. (Credit: Mysuru zoo)

The Mysuru zoo will soon translocate 30 sambar deer and 40 chital deer to the Kali Tiger Reserve in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district. Three years ago the zoo translocated over 50 spotted deer to the Arabithittu wildlife sanctuary in the Mysuru district.

According to the zoo authorities, the exercise is being undertaken as the herbivorous species (deer and chital) are in surplus and translocating them to the tiger reserve would increase the prey base of wild animals. The reserve houses 25 tigers and around 200 leopards.

Deputy conservator of forests and Kali Tiger Reserve director Maria Christu Raj said, “The translocation of herbivores would help the predators get prey within the sanctuary itself. This would reduce man-animal conflict. We are getting 30 sambar deer and 40 chital deer from the Mysuru zoo.”

B P Ravi, additional principal chief conservator of forests and also a member-secretary of the Zoo Authority of Karnataka, said that a zoo can have 40 deer as per the Central Zoo Authority’s guidelines.

“Here in Mysuru we have a surplus of them. The age has been placed inside the enclosure at the zoo so that deer will acclimatise. The Central Zoo Authority has approved the translocation. It will be done in stages,” he said.

In 2016, a proposal was made by the chief conservator of forests and the Kali Tiger Reserve director to translocate chital, gaur and sambar from other forest areas in the state to the tiger reserve. While the National Tiger Conservation Authority approved it, the proposal was withdrawn following widespread criticism from experts and officers within the forest department.

“The translocation exercise is not feasible because chital and sambar deer might not survive in the dense forests of the Western Ghats. This was the reason the 2016 proposal was withdrawn. These chital and sambar deer have been in an enclosure till now. How would they survive in the wild suddenly? The zoo authority says that in 2019, 52 spotted deer were translocated to the Arabithittu reserve forest. However, the reserve forest’s size is just 13.5 sq km whereas the Kali Tiger Reserve is spread over 1,300 sq km,” a wildlife expert said on the condition of anonymity.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 06:46:53 pm
Orkut trends in India after netizens reminisce about social media platform amid Twitter chaos

