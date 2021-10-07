Make Mysuru a world tourism hub by 2022: Ex-Karnataka CM SM Krishna at Dasara inauguration

Former Union minister and Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna on Thursday inaugurated Dasara 2021 in Mysuru and urged the state government to create a roadmap to make the city an international tourist hub by Dasara 2022.

Krishna urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to create and transform Mysuru Dasara as an international event. Citing examples of how Singapore draws international tourists every year, he advised Bommai to increase the footfall to Karnataka which can bring in a lot of revenue.

CM Bommai, during his speech, said that his government would make all efforts to put Dasara celebrations on the international map.

After inaugurating 412th Dasara at Chamundi Hill, Krishna got nostalgic during his speech and remembered his college days. Krishna recalled that he always had a close bond with Mysuru as he completed his studies in the city and used to climb the steps to reach Chamundi Hill. He also remembered the music concerts and wrestling bouts that he had attended.

Like last year, this year’s Dasara celebrations have been scaled down due to Covid-19 with a maximum of 500 people allowed to attend the festivities.