Wife’s lover strangles man after taking him to bar in Mysuru

According to the police, Javarappa and Amrutha had been married for about nine years and had two children. (Photo by special arrangement)

A 26-year-old woman and her lover have been arrested in Karnataka’s Mysuru district on charges of murdering her husband after he objected to their affair, the police said.

The police identified the deceased as Javarappa, 34, a resident of Kurnegala village in Sargur taluk of the district, and the accused as his wife Amrutha and her lover, Siddesh, 32.

The incident came to light early on April 17, when Javarappa’s body, bearing visible facial injuries, was found on a roadside on the outskirts of the village. His brother filed a murder complaint with the Sargur police station, following which two special investigative teams were formed.