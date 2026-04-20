Wife’s lover strangles man after taking him to bar in Mysuru

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A 26-year-old woman and her lover have been arrested in Karnataka’s Mysuru district on charges of murdering her husband after he objected to their affair, the police said.
The police identified the deceased as Javarappa, 34, a resident of Kurnegala village in Sargur taluk of the district, and the accused as his wife Amrutha and her lover, Siddesh, 32.
The incident came to light early on April 17, when Javarappa’s body, bearing visible facial injuries, was found on a roadside on the outskirts of the village. His brother filed a murder complaint with the Sargur police station, following which two special investigative teams were formed.
Tracing Javarappa’s last known movements, the police obtained CCTV footage from a bar at Hediyala in Nanjangud taluk, which he visited on the evening of April 16. The footage led investigators to Siddesh, a mason from Mavinahalli village in Mysuru taluk.
Mysuru Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi said on Sunday that Siddesh confessed to the crime during interrogation.
According to the police, Javarappa and Amrutha had been married for about nine years and the couple had two children. However, they frequently quarrelled with each other. Siddesh developed a relationship with Amrutha after visiting their home in a professional capacity some time ago and exchanging contact details with her.
The two allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate Javarappa, whom they viewed as an obstacle to their relationship.
A police officer said that Amrutha left for her parental home in Hadya about 12 days before the murder. “When Javarappa later travelled to meet her and boarded a bus to Hediyala, Amrutha allegedly tipped Siddesh off about his arrival. Siddesh met Javarappa at Hediyala, took him to a bar, and offered to drop him home. En route, he took Javarappa to a secluded location, strangled him with a towel, assaulted him, and dumped the body near Kurnegala village,” the officer said.
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