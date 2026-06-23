Woman due to marry, parents found dead in Mysuru; man arrested for abetment of suicide

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A 21-year-old woman and her parents were found dead at their home in a village in Karnataka’s Mysuru district Monday, with the police registering a case of abetment of suicide against a man accused of harassing the woman and sharing her private photographs with her fiancé days before her wedding.
The police said they arrested the man, accused of harassing the woman and circulating her private photographs, in a late-night operation from Bengaluru. The police said the woman, her mother, 44, and father, 54, left behind a note, reportedly written by the woman, holding the man responsible for their deaths.
They said the woman was engaged to another man, with her wedding scheduled for June 23 and 24.
According to a police officer, the accused, a tractor driver, was a family friend. “The woman and the man were friends, too. It is suspected that they were in a relationship but later broke up,” the officer said.
Continued harassment
Despite the breakup, the man continued to harass the woman, demanding that she marry him. She had informed her family members, and the villagers had held a couple of meetings to warn him against interfering in her life.
However, the accused reportedly continued to harass her by sharing her private photos.
On Sunday, the villagers warned the accused again and made him delete the woman’s photos from his phone.
In the evening, the accused reportedly sent the photos to the woman’s fiancé, called him, and spoke ill of her. Her family learned about his call to the man.
The woman’s family has claimed that the accused’s action forced the family to die by suicide. “We came to know about the suicide around 7 am on Monday,” her uncle told reporters.
Tension prevailed in the village following the deaths, after which authorities deployed additional police force in the area.
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