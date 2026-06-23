Woman due to marry, parents found dead in Mysuru; man arrested for abetment of suicide

The woman's family has claimed that the accused's action forced the family to die by suicide. (AI-generated image)

A 21-year-old woman and her parents were found dead at their home in a village in Karnataka’s Mysuru district Monday, with the police registering a case of abetment of suicide against a man accused of harassing the woman and sharing her private photographs with her fiancé days before her wedding.

The police said they arrested the man, accused of harassing the woman and circulating her private photographs, in a late-night operation from Bengaluru. The police said the woman, her mother, 44, and father, 54, left behind a note, reportedly written by the woman, holding the man responsible for their deaths.

They said the woman was engaged to another man, with her wedding scheduled for June 23 and 24.