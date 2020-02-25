Mysuru to have ‘Hop-on-hop-off’ double-decker buses for tourists

According to the officials, the fabrication of double-decker open buses is done on the Eicher bus chassis. (Photo/Special arrangement) According to the officials, the fabrication of double-decker open buses is done on the Eicher bus chassis. (Photo/Special arrangement)

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) is all set to operate double-decker bus services in Mysuru on the lines of London’s Big Bus model. The service is likely to commence by the end of March this year.

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had allocated Rs 5 crore for launching six double-decker buses for sight-seeing in Mysuru and Hampi. The KSTDC has procured six double-decker buses that have been manufactured in Bengaluru.

The ‘Hop-on-hop-off’ buses will take tourists to heritage sites of Mysuru including Mysuru Palace, Zoo, Karanji Lake, Cheluvamba Mansion and certain museums.

“Earlier initiative of an open bus in Mysuru during Dasara season was well received by the people and tourists, hence we are coming up with the double-decker buses in Mysuru. As of now we have planned to operate four buses in Mysuru and two buses will start operating in Hampi after Summer,” said KSTDC managing director Kumar Pushkar.

“The services in Mysuru will be starting from March end since we have to receive the certificate from the International Centre for Automotive Technology team who have already conducted the inspection and registration of the buses are expected to be completed by February end,” he added.

According to the officials, the fabrication of double-decker open buses is done on the Eicher bus chassis. Each bus will have a seating capacity of 40 (20 seats each in upper and lower deck). The lower deck of the buses will be air-conditioned, while the upper level will be open-roofed.

The department is also planning to promote the double-decker buses via online reservation facilities and host guided tours on these buses.

In 2014, under the ‘Open Bus’ concept, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) introduced seven air-conditioned ‘Bangalore Rounds hop-on-hop-off’ buses starting from different points across Bengaluru on a daily basis. The service was targeted at city residents, tourists and newbies to the city to help them explore popular locations.

In May last year, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Mysuru City Division, had launched ‘Darshini package tour’ for local sightseeing spots. The package tours cover tourist places in Mysuru such as Chamundi Hill, Mysuru Zoo, Sand Museum, Regional Museum of Natural History, Mysore Palace, KRS Dam and Brindavan Gardens.

