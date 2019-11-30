15 mins before he was killed in California, Mysuru student had called his father, sent family a text

Abhishek Sudesh Bhat had moved to Calfornia in March last year. (Source: Facebook) Abhishek Sudesh Bhat had moved to Calfornia in March last year. (Source: Facebook)

Minutes after he spoke to his son Abhishek on Friday afternoon, Mysuru resident Sudesh Chand was informed of his death. His family, too, had received a WhatsApp message from Abhishek, and were shattered to find out hardly 15 minutes later that he had been shot dead.

Abhishek Sudesh Bhat, 25, a computer science student who was pursuing a Master’s course from California State University, was killed by unidentified assailants in San Bernardino. He was shot dead at a hotel where he was working part-time, his family told IndianExpress.com.

According to his relative Ramnath, he was found dead outside a hotel room by his colleagues on Thursday night, at around 11.30 pm (1 pm IST, Friday). Authorities are still trying to ascertain the reason for the crime.

Abhishek, a resident of Kuvempu Nagar in Mysuru, had completed his engineering course from Vidya Vikas College before moving to the US in March last year for higher studies.

The family said it had approached Mysuru MP Pratap Simha to help bring the body back to India. Simha, they said, had contacted the Ministry of External Affairs to coordinate with the Indian Embassy in the United States for the same.

BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel condoled the death of Abhishek in a tweet on Friday.

