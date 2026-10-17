Rarest of rare’: Mysuru court sentences man to death for rape and murder of 9-yr-old girl

A special court in Mysuru on Saturday sentenced 32-year-old Karthik to death for the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl who had come to the city with her family during the Dasara festival in 2025. The court had earlier convicted him in the case on October 15.

Special Judge Anand P Hogade of the Fast Track Special Court-I, which hears cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, delivered the verdict. Special Public Prosecutor K B Jayanthi represented the state.

Relying on witness testimony, documentary evidence and forensic evidence, the prosecution argued that the case fell under the “rarest of rare” category and sought the death penalty. The chargesheet cited 83 witnesses.