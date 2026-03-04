Mysuru silk factory row: BJP cites KSIC concerns, urges Karnataka govt to rollback stadium plan

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The row over the Karnataka government’s decision to hand over land belonging to Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) to construct a stadium at T Narasipura in Mysuru district intensified on Wednesday with Leader of Opposition R Ashoka releasing details of the corporation’s objection to the decision, demanding the Congress government immediately withdraw its decision.
In a letter to the government, the KSIC managing director had raised concerns that water supply lines to the silk factory’s silk extraction unit would be disrupted due to construction work for the stadium in a 5-acre area inside the factory premises. The factory, set up in 1912, produces 250 to 275 kgs of silk yarn per day.
The letter dated December 24, 2025, had also flagged other technical concerns faced by the unit if the sports complex came up in its vicinity. The stadium would hamper the proposed expansion of the factory, the MD had noted in the letter.
“The managing director of KSIC has submitted a detailed technical report clearly stating that the 5-acre land parcel at the T Narasipura unit is essential for the corporation’s future expansion, installation of an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), and increased production capacity. The report is backed by data and operational requirements. Yet, despite this, the government appears determined to take over this critical land in the name of constructing a stadium,” Ashoka said.
Noting that Mysore Silk had a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, he accused the Karnataka government of trying to undermine it, rather than strengthening and modernising the factory. “The government must immediately withdraw this move and protect the future of KSIC and Mysore Silk,” he said.
Following the decision to hand over the land, Mysuru activists had submitted memorandums to the government asking it to construct the stadium elsewhere. KSIC employees had also staged a protest last week against the move.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram