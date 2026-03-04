Mysuru silk factory row: BJP cites KSIC concerns, urges Karnataka govt to rollback stadium plan

The row over the Karnataka government’s decision to hand over land belonging to Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) to construct a stadium at T Narasipura in Mysuru district intensified on Wednesday with Leader of Opposition R Ashoka releasing details of the corporation’s objection to the decision, demanding the Congress government immediately withdraw its decision.

In a letter to the government, the KSIC managing director had raised concerns that water supply lines to the silk factory’s silk extraction unit would be disrupted due to construction work for the stadium in a 5-acre area inside the factory premises. The factory, set up in 1912, produces 250 to 275 kgs of silk yarn per day.