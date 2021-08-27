Mysuru rape case: Karnataka Home Minister says victim should not have gone to isolated area at night

Echoing the sentiments of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, state tourism minister Anand Singh said the Mysuru gangrape victim should not have ventured into an isolated area at night.

“Be it young lovers or newlywed couples, they shouldn’t go to such places. We cannot tell everyone not to go. Police can’t be deployed at all such spots,” Singh said on Friday.

Also Read | Mysuru rape: Cops gather technical data to find mobile phones active on crime spot during incident

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra had triggered a controversy on Thursday when he said that the girl should not have gone to such a deserted place.

“Around 7-7:30 pm they went there. It is a deserted place. They should not have gone, but we can’t stop anyone from going where they went to. It is a deserted place and no one usually goes there, ” the home minister had stated.

The remarks drew criticism from the Opposition Congress, with state president D K Shivakumar asking if the BJP government is suggesting that people should not leave their homes after sunset.

Similar remarks that couples should not go to secluded places was also made by the former chairperson of the Karnataka state commission for women, Manjula Manasa. “It is disgusting that being an MBA student, she went there at that hour,” the women’s rights activist had said.