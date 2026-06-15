2 killed, 11 injured in Mysuru pub fire, owner had acted in Kannada movie

The pub operated on the ground floor, and additional tables and chairs were kept on the rooftop. (Video grab enhanced using AI)

Two people were killed and 11 people were injured in a major fire at a pub in Mysuru on Monday afternoon. The police identified the deceased as Sahin, 26, from Darjeeling, West Bengal; and Prakash, 24, from Nepal.

DCP (Law and Order) Harshan Priyamvada, who visited the pub, Fox Den, at Kanakadasa Nagar on Outer Ring Road, said a short circuit might have caused the fire.

According to the police, the fire department received a call about the incident at around 3.15 pm. Fire department officials used a ladder to rescue 15 people. After dousing the fire, they found the bodies of the two men, who worked at the pub.