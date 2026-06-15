2 killed, 11 injured in Mysuru pub fire, owner had acted in Kannada movie

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two people were killed and 11 people were injured in a major fire at a pub in Mysuru on Monday afternoon. The police identified the deceased as Sahin, 26, from Darjeeling, West Bengal; and Prakash, 24, from Nepal.
DCP (Law and Order) Harshan Priyamvada, who visited the pub, Fox Den, at Kanakadasa Nagar on Outer Ring Road, said a short circuit might have caused the fire.
According to the police, the fire department received a call about the incident at around 3.15 pm. Fire department officials used a ladder to rescue 15 people. After dousing the fire, they found the bodies of the two men, who worked at the pub.
“There were flammable materials like wood and furniture. The fire spread rapidly due to it,” Priyamvada said.
The pub operated on the ground floor, and additional tables and chairs were kept on the rooftop for customers.
The pub’s owner has been identified as Preetham, who has acted in a Kannada movie.
“We have asked the pub’s owner to submit the documents,” a police officer said.
“When the incident took place, Preetham was there at the spot with his friend. He managed to escape and sustained minor injuries. There was a lot of wooden material and cane, which led to the fire spreading after a short circuit. We are also checking if there was any explosion,” the officer said.
The officer further said the police were ascertaining whether the pub had permission to operate on the rooftop.
“It was a weekday. A lot of people visit the place at the weekend,” the officer added.
Also among the injured are Sona, 25, a customer from Mandya; Ramesh, 25, a customer from Bengaluru; and Mahadev Prasad, Prajwal, 26; Avinash, 22; and Yoga, 24, all of whom worked at a restaurant functioning on the ground floor. They sustained minor injuries and were immediately taken to hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram