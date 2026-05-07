The mirror effect: How Mysuru cracked a 30-year-old public urination problem overnight

In an overnight operation Tuesday, the Mysuru City Corporation installed five-foot-high reflective sheets along the entire 85-metre stretch of one of the city’s most notorious public urination spots. Express Photo

“If mirrors reflected our character instead of our faces, would you still be proud of what you see?”

For people who had used a stretch outside Mysuru’s KSRTC suburban bus stand as an open toilet for nearly 30 years, the question may now feel uncomfortably real. The reason: the city has installed mirrors along the wall.

Known as Karnataka’s cultural capital and a major tourist destination, Mysuru attracts lakhs of visitors every year. The city was also ranked third in the “Super Swachh League Cities” category alongside Chandigarh and Noida in 2024–25.

In an overnight operation Tuesday, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) installed five-foot-high reflective sheets along the entire 85-metre stretch of one of the city’s most notorious public urination spots. The area now resembles a public art installation more than a civic intervention.