Mysuru man arrested for forging documents, audio clips to defame senior government officer

A Mysuru social activist has been arrested for allegedly creating forged documents and fabricated audio clips to defame a senior government officer on social media, officials said on Friday.

The police identified the accused as Snehmayi Krishna.

D B Natesh, KAS, a former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) commissioner, had lodged a complaint alleging that unidentified people had morphed his photographs, prepared fake documents, and created fabricated voice recordings, which were later circulated on Facebook with the intent to tarnish his reputation.

Following his complaint, a case was registered on February 18.

During the course of the investigation, Bengaluru city cyber crime police officials collected digital evidence submitted by the complainant and examined the content uploaded on Facebook, including the disputed audio clip. This allegedly led them to Krishna.