Mysuru man arrested for forging documents, audio clips to defame senior government officer

A Mysuru social activist has been arrested for allegedly creating forged documents and fabricated audio clips to defame a senior government officer on social media, officials said on Friday.
The police identified the accused as Snehmayi Krishna.
D B Natesh, KAS, a former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) commissioner, had lodged a complaint alleging that unidentified people had morphed his photographs, prepared fake documents, and created fabricated voice recordings, which were later circulated on Facebook with the intent to tarnish his reputation.
Following his complaint, a case was registered on February 18.
During the course of the investigation, Bengaluru city cyber crime police officials collected digital evidence submitted by the complainant and examined the content uploaded on Facebook, including the disputed audio clip. This allegedly led them to Krishna.
After obtaining a search warrant from the jurisdictional court, the police conducted a search at Krishna’s residence in Mysuru and seized materials allegedly linked to the offence. Police said he was issued a notice to appear before the Cyber Crime police station and was subsequently questioned in connection with the case, following which he was arrested.
Booked under section 66 (C) (identity theft), 66 (D) (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology (IT) act and under section (336) (forgery) and section (340) (using forged document or electronic record as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
“We have secured digital evidence and seized certain materials during the search. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of circulation of the defamatory content and whether others were involved in creating or sharing it,” a police officer said.
