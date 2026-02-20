Mysuru man arrested for forging documents, audio clips to defame senior government officer

Former MUDA commissioner D B Natesh lodged a complaint alleging that forged documents and fabricated audio clips were circulated on Facebook to tarnish his image.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 07:16 PM IST
bengaluru policeBengaluru city cyber crime police officials collected digital evidence submitted by the complainant and examined the content uploaded on Facebook, including the disputed audio clip. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A Mysuru social activist has been arrested for allegedly creating forged documents and fabricated audio clips to defame a senior government officer on social media, officials said on Friday.

The police identified the accused as Snehmayi Krishna.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

D B Natesh, KAS, a former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) commissioner, had lodged a complaint alleging that unidentified people had morphed his photographs, prepared fake documents, and created fabricated voice recordings, which were later circulated on Facebook with the intent to tarnish his reputation.

Following his complaint, a case was registered on February 18.

During the course of the investigation, Bengaluru city cyber crime police officials collected digital evidence submitted by the complainant and examined the content uploaded on Facebook, including the disputed audio clip. This allegedly led them to Krishna.

After obtaining a search warrant from the jurisdictional court, the police conducted a search at Krishna’s residence in Mysuru and seized materials allegedly linked to the offence. Police said he was issued a notice to appear before the Cyber Crime police station and was subsequently questioned in connection with the case, following which he was arrested.

Booked under section 66 (C) (identity theft), 66 (D) (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology (IT) act and under section (336) (forgery) and section (340) (using forged document or electronic record as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We have secured digital evidence and seized certain materials during the search. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of circulation of the defamatory content and whether others were involved in creating or sharing it,” a police officer said.

 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Sam Altman on impact of AI on jobs: 'A lot of current professions will go away, people will have to adapt'
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
AUS vs OMA
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Live Blog
Advertisement