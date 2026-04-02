Summer vacation alert: How fake luxury resort websites stole Rs 6 lakh from travellers

The police urged the public to be wary of fake hotel websites (Image generated using AI).

Planning a summer getaway? Your search for the perfect hotel could lead you into a digital trap. The Mysuru Cyber, Economic, and Narcotics (CEN) crimes police station registered an FIR on March 27 after cybercriminals allegedly impersonated a luxury resort’s website to defraud customers of Rs 6 lakh.

The complaint, filed by Aiyappa Alamanda of The Windflower Resorts and Spa, alleged that fraudsters created multiple websites that closely mimicked the resort’s official portal. These fake sites were allegedly listed on ‘Google Business’, causing them to appear at the top of search results. The fraudsters also created fake email IDs and contact numbers to make the portals look genuine, as per the complaint.