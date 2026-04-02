Summer vacation alert: How fake luxury resort websites stole Rs 6 lakh from travellers

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Planning a summer getaway? Your search for the perfect hotel could lead you into a digital trap. The Mysuru Cyber, Economic, and Narcotics (CEN) crimes police station registered an FIR on March 27 after cybercriminals allegedly impersonated a luxury resort’s website to defraud customers of Rs 6 lakh.
The complaint, filed by Aiyappa Alamanda of The Windflower Resorts and Spa, alleged that fraudsters created multiple websites that closely mimicked the resort’s official portal. These fake sites were allegedly listed on ‘Google Business’, causing them to appear at the top of search results. The fraudsters also created fake email IDs and contact numbers to make the portals look genuine, as per the complaint.
According to the police, at least eight customers were cheated after being pressured to make immediate UPI payments. Fraudsters allegedly claimed that rooms were filling up rapidly during the peak summer season, prompting travellers to skip essential verification steps in their rush to secure a booking.
“The damage was done before the fake websites were eventually taken down following the FIR,” a police officer said. In Bengaluru, G K Mithin Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), confirmed receiving similar complaints and urged travellers to be hyper-vigilant.
“The customers must verify the website URL before booking and need to avoid unrealistic deals and must contact hotels before booking,” he added.
Every year, families plan short vacations after school examinations, typically searching for hotels on Google and transferring advance payments online to confirm bookings. During peak seasons like summer holidays, hotels fill up quickly, and in the rush to secure rooms, travellers often skip essential verification steps, a vulnerability that cybercriminals are actively exploiting.
Cybercriminals frequently register fake websites in the names of well-known hotels and resorts, listing convincing contact numbers to appear legitimate. Travellers should treat the following as red flags: unusually large discounts, vague or suspicious claims, and pressure to pay immediately, a police officer said.
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