Mysuru jeweller arrested for armed robbery at friend’s jewellery store

A jeweller in Mysuru who allegedly hired a gang to carry out an armed heist at another jewellery store in the city on August 23 – where one person was shot dead by the fleeing gang – has been arrested by the Mysuru police.

The arrested person has been identified as Mahendra S of Balaji Bankers and Jewellers in the Mahadevapura area. He has a criminal record and was previously arrested by the police for cheating people who pledged gold with him and was out on bail. Seven people have been arrested so far in the case.

On the evening of August 23, a gang of four armed robbers barged into the Amrutha Gold and Silver Palace on the Vidyaranyapuram Main Road and attacked the owner Dharmendar S before fleeing with gold from the shop. While escaping, they shot a 23-year-old youth Chandrashekar alias Chandru of Dadadahalli who was waiting outside the jewellery store.

The gang fled to different parts of the country after sharing the gold. A nationwide hunt for the suspects in the case led to the Mysuru police nabbing six suspects from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Kashmir on August 27 with the help of respective local police forces.

One of the suspects Manzoor Ahmed Sheikh was detained by the Rajouri police in Kashmir. He was caught in possession of Rs 46,410 in cash and 235 gms of gold worth about Rs 11 lakh.

According to the Mysuru police, the armed robbery at the Amrutha Gold and Silver Palace was planned by the jeweller from Balaji Bankers and Jewellers after he had suffered losses while Dharmendar’s business flourished.

“There was no enmity between them, they knew each other for a long time and were friends. Dharmendar was successful in his business but Mahendra had incurred losses. To rob the valuables he hired a gang and made a pact to share the money from the robbery, ” a police officer said.

Incidentally, the robbery at the Amrutha Gold and Silver Palace was carried out a few minutes after a consignment of gold jewels was delivered at the store. Police are investigating if the store was targeted by the gang with the knowledge of the arrival of the gold consignment.

Out of eight persons found to be involved in the robbery seven have been arrested, police said. “Arrests were carried out in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan and J&K. Two persons who planned the robbery are from Mysuru and Bengaluru and spent time in prison,” Karnataka police chief Praveen Sood had stated after the first six persons were arested.

“The man from Mysuru who planned the robbery was running a shop himself and worked earlier in a store. He was arrested in a case of cheating. He joined hands with the person from Bengaluru. They got a gang from outside to execute the dacoity for gain,” DGP Sood said. “It was meticulously planned and they escaped to different parts of the country,” he said. A 7.65 mm country-made pistol was used in the robbery.

The gang that carried out the Mysuru robbery is suspected to be involved in other similar crimes and the police are investigating it.