Mysuru ivory racket: Retired Andhra cop among 4 arrested by DRI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has uncovered an ivory trafficking network in Karnataka’s Mysuru (Image generated using AI).

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted an ivory trafficking network in Mysuru and arrested four people, including a retired police inspector from Andhra Pradesh, after seizing three elephant tusks during a raid, said officials Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Jamuna Rani Kakabul, a retired police inspector from Andhra Pradesh and a resident of Mysuru; Syed Fayaz from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh; Munir Pasha from Kollegala; and Ajjar Khan.

According to officials, the DRI conducted a raid at Jamuna Rani Kakabul’s residence, where she and her husband Venkatesh Kakabul were present. During the operation, officials recovered three elephant tusks of varying sizes, which sources said were nearly 10 years old.