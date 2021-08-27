Mysuru hosts first-ever national sailing competition

A first-of-its-kind national level sailing competition here, the Mysore Multi Class Sailing Championship 2021, was flagged off at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam at Mysuru Friday evening with 150 sailors from twelve clubs across the country scheduled to participate in the races.

The championship, a national ranking event, held under the aegis of the Yachting Association of India (YAI), is being hosted by ‘Trishna Yacht Club’ administered by the Madras Engineer Group (MEG) and Centre in association with GETHNAA (General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure). The vice-president of the YAI, Major General (Retd) M S Pillai, expressed surprise that the venue at Mysuru had not been used until now for sailing events.

“We can have international events here. I am surprised that the potential of the venue was not realised until now. The best of the sportspersons will be picked up from here for the Asian Games 2022 which will be held in Hangzhou in China. The best thing about sailing is that it is not an elite sport,” the retired army officer told The Indian Express.

One of the youngest participants is 11-year-old P Manideep who won the silver medal at YAI National Sailing championship 2021, a week-long event held at Hyderabad on August 13.

“For the past four months, I have been training at the Madras Sappers Sailing Club. I developed interest in sailing after watching sailors practising in Hyderabad. Then with the help of my uncle, I learnt about MEG and here I am,” he said.

The Trishna Yacht Club, initially called Madras Sappers Sailing Club, was established in the Ulsoor Lake in Bengaluru in 1977 and was rechristened as the ‘Trishna Yacht Club’ after the Trishna yacht that circumnavigated the globe under the command of Lt Gen K S Rao, PVSM, SC, SM (Retd), an Arjuna Awardee.

The club is administered by the Madras Engineer Group (MEG) & Centre and has brought many laurels to the nation in the sport, including the participation of Subedar Vishnu Saravanan of Madras Sappers in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020.

“We have a proud tradition in sports. We have nurtured 14 Olympians so far. We are hosting this first edition of the Mysore Multi Class Sailing Championship 2021. I am hopeful that the event will become a regular schedule in the YAI calendar,” said Brigadier TPS Wadhwa, Commandant, MEG and Centre.

The sailing races will commence from August 28 and continue till August 30. The events will be held in six different classes: 29er Class, Laser Radial Class, Laser 4.7 Class, RS: One class, Optimist main fleet and Optimist green fleet.