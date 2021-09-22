Mysuru rape survivor records statement before magistrate, says Karnataka CM

Nearly a month after a MBA student was raped in Mysuru, the Karnataka Police managed to persuade the survivor to provide a statement regarding the incident. The young woman recorded her statement before a magistrate on Wednesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed the state legislature.

The court of the II Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Mysuru recorded the statement of the survivor in the August 24 case on Wednesday.

“After a month, our police have been able to convince her to provide a statement. She has given her statement and this shows the seriousness of the police,” Bommai told the Assembly when the issue of the rape case was raised by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah in the House.

The survivor’s statement is considered crucial for the state to obtain a conviction against the persons arrested in the case. The Mysuru police have investigated the rape and assault case so far on the basis of statements given by the survivor’s friend who was with her when the attack happened.

“We have registered a case and are investigating but we are yet to obtain a statement from the woman victim. We want to do it with her consent once she recovers. The FIR has been filed on the basis of what has been gathered about the incident,” the additional director general of police (law and order) Prathap Reddy had stated last month during the probe.

The survivor left for Mumbai along with her family after she was discharged from the hospital. The police however remained in touch with her family and acted with sensitivity to convince her to give her statement, the CM said.

On August 24, an MBA student who was with her male friend in the Lalithadripura area, near the Chamundi Hills road, in Mysuru was allegedly attacked by a gang of men at around 7.30 pm. The gang initially demanded Rs 3 lakh in payment to let the couple go before allegedly attacking the couple and raping the young woman. The gang fled the spot after snatching away the couple’s cell-phones.

Five days later, the Mysuru police picked up six youths aged between 17 and 28 from the Tiruppur region for the crime on the basis of technical information like cell tower data and crime scene information like a bus ticket for travel between Talavadi in TN to Chamarajanagar in Karnataka.

The detention of Bhupathi alias Keeri, 24, a resident of Talavadi town in the Erode district of Tamil Nadu – who frequently travelled to Mysuru in a mini truck with his associates to work at local markets and who had criminal cases for theft of sandalwood in Mysuru, helped the police solve the case.

The Karnataka government is keen on carrying out a speedy trial to obtain a serious conviction against the six persons arrested in the case. State police chief Praveen Sood has stated that police are keen to file a chargesheet in the case in the shortest possible time to facilitate a quick trial.

Meanwhile, the police have not been able to make headway in a rape and murder case recorded on August 24 in the Tumkur region of the state. A 30-year-old woman who had gone to graze cattle was found raped and murdered on the evening of August 24. Sources said that no clues had been found yet to identify the suspects in the crime that occurred in Hirehalli in Tumkur.