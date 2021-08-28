5 arrested in connection with Mysuru gangrape case

At least five people have been arrested in connection with the Mysuru gangrape case, police sources told The Indian Express Saturday.

A 23-year-old MBA student was allegedly gangraped by four or five persons when she was returning from a forested area with a male friend in Mysuru on Tuesday night. The incident took place around 8 pm in the Tippayyanakere region, in Lalithadripura area of Mysuru, police sources said. The woman has been identified as a student from outside Karnataka who was studying in Mysuru.

The police had earlier told The Indian Express four or five persons were involved in the incident.