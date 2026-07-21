Mysuru man kills wife, daughters and himself at home after sending mother away

Harish and Nischita had been married for 14 years, according to the police. (Photo by special arrangement)

A 49-year-old man allegedly suffocated his wife and two daughters to death by taping their mouths before killing himself at his home in Hunsur town of Mysuru district on Tuesday.

According to the Hunsur city police, Harish died by suicide in a room on the first floor of the New Maruti Layout house after killing his wife Nischita, 36, and their daughters Neksa, 14, and Raksha, 8.

The police said they received information about the deaths at around 12.30 pm and found a handwritten death note at the house.

“Based on our preliminary investigation, financial problems are suspected to be the reason behind the incident. Their family told us that they were in debt. We are investigating all angles,” a police officer said.