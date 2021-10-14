Mysuru administration prohibits entry to Ambas Villa Palace for Jumbo Savari; Karnataka records 310 fresh Covid cases

The Mysuru district administration has prohibited the entry of the public into the premises of Amba Vilas Palace Friday for Jumbo Savari (elephant procession) due to curbs in place in the wake of the Covid-19 situation.

According to Chandragupta, Commissioner of Mysuru City Police, curbs on the roads will be imposed from around 10 am. The top cop further advised the public and tourists to watch the culmination of the Dasara festivities via livestreaming options made available by the government.

While the Jumbo Savari is confined to the palace premises for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic, the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari will be brought from Chamundi Hills to the Mysuru Palace in a procession, for the first time, to enable more people in the city to get a darshan of the deity.

Earlier, the government had decided to cap the attendance at 500 to attend the Jumbo Savari (elephant procession) and cultural programmes during the 10-day festivities, based on recommendations made by the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, all participants, including government officials attending the procession, will be asked to possess a negative RT-PCR report to be allowed at the venues. Their certificates will be checked at all entry points.

310 new cases, CFR recorded at 1.93%

Karnataka Thursday recorded 310 new cases of Covid-19 and six deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,82,399 and death toll to 37,922, the health department said.

The day also saw 347 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,34,870.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 148 new cases as the city saw 82 discharges and two deaths. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 9,578.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.26 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.93 per cent. Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Bidar, Chitradurga, Kodagu, and Raichur recorded one death each.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada saw 40 fresh infections, Mysuru 27, Hassan 15, Uttara Kannada 10, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,48,892 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,78,616 and Tumakuru 1,20,507.

Bengaluru Urban tops the list in discharges too with 12,26,049, followed by Mysuru 1,75,824 and Tumakuru 1,19,095. Cumulatively, a total of 4,91,78,421 samples have been tested of which 1,14,967 were tested on Thursday alone.

(With PTI inputs)