It was their twelfth wedding anniversary. Relatives assumed that Prajwal R, his wife Savitha, and their 10-year-old daughter were celebrating the occasion. But the next morning, Mysuru woke up to the shocking news that the engineer had murdered his wife and daughter, lived with their bodies for nearly two days, and allegedly tried to die by suicide. More than eight years later, justice would finally be served, with four words scribbled on a calendar serving as a crucial piece of evidence against Prajwal.

The incident dates back to 2018. At around 5 am on May 25, then Vijayanagar police inspector Anil Kumar P N was asleep when he received an emergency call from the control room. A man who had allegedly attempted suicide had been admitted to Apollo Hospital. Then came the chilling detail: two bodies had been found inside his home.

Kumar rushed to the hospital, where the injured man was identified as 41-year-old Prajwal R, a design engineer living in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage with his wife Savitha, 39, and daughter. While one police team stayed back at the hospital, another headed to the family’s residence. “The bodies were in a decomposed state. It was really heart-wrenching to see the child’s body. It brought tears to some of our staff’s eyes,” Kumar recalled.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The crime scene suggested that the murders had taken place a few days ago. The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination. Two days later, Prajwal allegedly confessed to killing his wife and daughter.

From Bengaluru to Mysuru

According to a police officer, Prajwal had earlier worked in Bengaluru but lost his job. “He suspected his wife was having an affair. He shifted to Mysuru and forced her to quit her job. They sold a property in Bengaluru for Rs 80 lakh and bought a house in Mysuru,” the officer added.

With Prajwal, an alleged alcoholic, unable to find a job, the family faced financial distress. His father, Ramachandra M, a retired assistant general manager at Bharat Earth Movers Limited, allegedly sent Rs 25,000 every month to support the family.

A crucial piece of evidence

With no eyewitnesses, investigators faced a difficult task.

Story continues below this ad

“We did not ignore the smallest piece of evidence,” Kumar said. Among the items collected was a calendar, where a date was marked with an X and four words that would assume significance in the probe: “Savi dead, (daughter’s name) dead”.

The police believed both murders had taken place on May 23. The post-mortem findings later indicated that the deaths had occurred more than 40 hours before the bodies were discovered.

Police Inspector Anil Kumar P N said he can never forget the Mysuru double murder case “because of the brutality of the husband”. (Photo: Special arrangement) Police Inspector Anil Kumar P N said he can never forget the Mysuru double murder case “because of the brutality of the husband”. (Photo: Special arrangement)

Brutal attack: What the prosecution claimed

According to court records, Savitha was asleep in an upstairs room when Prajwal allegedly attacked her with a knife. A police officer who was part of the investigation said she suffered multiple stab wounds and her throat was later slit when she tried to escape. “He stabbed her so brutally that the handle of the knife broke,” the officer added.

Savitha died inside a bathroom. After the killing, the police alleged, Prajwal cleaned the bathroom to remove the blood traces and placed Savitha’s body on a bed.

Story continues below this ad

At the time, their daughter was at the residence of Savitha’s brother, Rajashekar. Around 1 pm that day, Prajwal visited the house and brought the child back home, according to the prosecution.

Soon after returning, he allegedly killed his daughter by slitting her throat. Her body was wrapped in a bedsheet and placed upstairs in the house.

Stayed in the house with the bodies

According to the police, Prajwal remained inside the house after the murders and repeatedly tried to die by suicide. “He tried slitting his throat but could not. He consumed alcohol and remained inside the house,” Kumar said.

The next day, May 24, was Prajwal and Savitha’s wedding anniversary. Savitha’s brother visited the house but received no response. Assuming the family had stepped out to celebrate the occasion, he left.

Story continues below this ad

Calendar, a main piece of evidence

The police later made the calendar a cornerstone of their case. They filed a chargesheet against Prajwal for killing his wife and daughter and destroying evidence. The Vijayanagar police produced 39 pieces of evidence and 32 witness statements.

Prajwal denied the allegations, and the case went to trial in 2019.

Before filing the chargesheet, the police collected Prajwal’s handwriting samples and obtained additional specimens before a magistrate. These were sent to handwriting experts for comparison with the writing found on the calendar.

“It showed that the specimen handwriting matched Prajwal’s,” said Kumar. To prove that Prajwal stayed inside the house after the murders, the police produced his mobile location as proof and submitted statements from neighbours, who deposed before the court.

Story continues below this ad

The schizophrenia defence

During the trial, the defence argued that Prajwal suffered from schizophrenia and was not aware of his actions at the time of the murders. The police countered this claim with medical records and testimony from doctors who examined him, including specialists.

The trial court noted that medical records showed he was conscious and capable of communicating. It also relied on a NIMHANS doctor’s medical opinion indicating that he was mentally fit when examined.

“There were a lot of attempts to derail the trial…one thing we brought to the court’s notice was a Rs 25 lakh settlement that Prajwal’s parents had offered to Savitha’s mother. They had paid Rs 5 lakh as advance and given cheques,” Kumar claimed.

The conviction

On October 30, 2026, the Second Additional District and Sessions Court in Mysuru convicted Prajwal and sentenced him to life imprisonment for killing his wife and daughter.

Story continues below this ad

Judge Mohan Badagandi said in the order: “The conduct of accused and manner of commission of offence, medical reports of accused collected during the investigation and trial would establish that accused was conscious and aware of consequences of his acts also.”

The judge further noted that Prajwal’s conduct before and after the murders, including the writing found on the calendar and his actions in bringing his daughter home before the killing, showed awareness of the consequences of his acts.

“So, the accused has failed to establish that on the date of offence, at the time of committing the offence he was suffered from said disease of unsoundness mind. Therefore, the defence of the accused is not believable one,” the judge said.

Kumar, who is a police inspector at Bharatinagar police station in Bengaluru, says he can never forget this case. “I will remember this case because of the brutality of the husband. Everyone we spoke to described their daughter as one of the brightest children they had met. I believe the police have provided justice to them,” he said.