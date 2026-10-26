After royal family flags Mysuru Dasara lapses, Karnataka says open to dialogue

The erstwhile royal family of Mysore Sunday expressed strong dissatisfaction over the management of this year’s Mysuru Dasara, alleging interference in religious rituals, security lapses, and poor coordination by government agencies, urging the government to let it conduct traditional ceremonies within the palace.

In a four-page public letter addressed to the media and the government, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, a member of the family, also offered a slew of suggestions.

They included allowing the Mysore royal family to conduct Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami rituals within the palace premises without external interference, while continuing government-organised cultural programmes and the traditional Chamundeshwari procession to Bannimantap.

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The Karnataka Government organises the historic Mysuru celebrations as a state festival.

Responding Wadiyar’s letter, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the district-in-charge minister for Mysuru, said the government has always cooperated with the royal family in conducting Dasara and will continue to do so. “Any differences can be discussed through dialogue,” he said.

He said she wrote directly to the media. “She did not write to the government. We were in constant touch with her during Dasara,” he said, adding that nothing untoward had happened save for a minor issue on Vijayadashami day.

The government will respond officially in the coming days, he added.

‘Violation of security protocols’

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Wadiyar said the conduct of police officers, including personnel from reserve police units and officers deployed for Dasara duties, had adversely affected long-standing palace traditions.

She claimed excessive barricading, restricted access, and a lack of coordination disrupted religious observances connected with the Navratri and Vijayadashami festivities.

She also raised concerns about the management of the Golden Ambari (howdah), which is placed atop an elephant during Mysuru Dasara’s Jamboo Savari procession.

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Police personnel deputed for security around the Ambari, “instead of restricting themselves to their assigned security responsibilities, some personnel, along with members of their families, allegedly rushed to take selfies and photographs in restricted areas, violating established security protocols,” Wadiyar said.

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She also said certain police personnel misbehaved with Wadiyar family representatives when they went to collect the howdah after the procession. “This is completely unacceptable. They should know that the howdah is private property and does not belong to the government,” she said in the letter.

Highlighting other lapses, Wadiyar said that such incidents have recurred over the years and urged the government to protect religious customs and ensure smoother coordination during future celebrations.

Other controversies

This is not the first time this year that the organisation of Mysuru Dasara has come under scrutiny.

Weeks ahead of Dasara celebrations in September, the state government decided to appoint 22 ministers as in-charges for Dasara. Traditionally, the Mysuru district in-charge minister is given charge of the event.

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The BJP alleged that appointing 22 ministers was intended to dilute the influence of Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the district’s in-charge minister. It was also linked to factionalism in the Congress, with claims that the move aimed to curb Yathindra’s prominence in Mysuru politics.

Yathindra rejected the claims, saying that the arrangement was purely administrative and aimed at making Dasara more organised.

Another controversy took place ahead of the Jamboo Savari, when three ministers – all Dalits – walking behind Chief Minister D K Shivakumar were briefly stopped from participating in the Nandi Dhwaja Puja on October 21.