Cop stops Karnataka ministers at Mysuru Dasara; CM Shivakumar orders probe

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has ordered an inquiry into an incident where a police officer restricted Cabinet ministers from entering the Nandidhwaja Pooja venue during the high-profile Mysuru Dasara celebrations on Wednesday.
The incident took place on the Mysuru Palace premises, where the state-organised Nada Habba festivities were underway. IPS officer C B Rishyanth stopped first-time ministers H C Balakrishna, P M Narendraswamy, and K S Basavantappa from entering the area designated for the traditional pooja. They were on their way to attend rituals marking the start of the famed Vijayadashami procession (Jumboo Savari), along with the chief minister.
Video of the incident showed the IPS officer allowing Shivakumar to enter the venue. Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi was also prevented from entering the premises by the officer. All four ministers were subsequently allowed to enter after the police officer realised their identities.
Balakrishna, Narendraswamy, and Basavantappa became ministers after Shivakumar took over as chief minister.
In a statement issued Thursday, Shivakumar said he had intervened at the spot to resolve the impasse. He condemned the breach of protocol and warned that “such official apathy” would not go unpunished.
“It is evident that officials acted high-handedly by restricting the ministers themselves. I personally intervened immediately to facilitate the ministers’ entry. However, such irresponsibility from officials cannot be tolerated,” the chief minister said.
Shivakumar also formally directed Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to conduct an inquiry to pinpoint accountability among the handling officers and submit a detailed report.
He said stern disciplinary action would be initiated against the errant officials after the inquiry.