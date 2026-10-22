Cop stops Karnataka ministers at Mysuru Dasara; CM Shivakumar orders probe

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has ordered an inquiry into an incident where a police officer restricted Cabinet ministers from entering the Nandidhwaja Pooja venue during the high-profile Mysuru Dasara celebrations on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the Mysuru Palace premises, where the state-organised Nada Habba festivities were underway. IPS officer C B Rishyanth stopped first-time ministers H C Balakrishna, P M Narendraswamy, and K S Basavantappa from entering the area designated for the traditional pooja. They were on their way to attend rituals marking the start of the famed Vijayadashami procession (Jumboo Savari), along with the chief minister.