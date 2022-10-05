Karnataka: Mysuru Dasara procession to be held after two years of restricted Jamboo Savari

After two years of restricted Jamboo Savari (elephant procession), the grand finale of Mysuru Dasara festivities is all set to start Wednesday evening.

According to local authorities, at least five lakh people are expected to witness the procession, which is likely to start at 5 pm. About 47 tableaus depicting the culture and tradition of Karnataka and other states will be part of the procession. Elephants, horses and hundreds of cultural troupes will also be part of the procession. The Jamboo Savari was restricted inside the palace premises due to Covid-19.

The grand procession will be carried out from Mysuru’s Amba Vilas Palace to Bannimantap ground, a five km distance where the 10 day festivities conclude officially. 57-year-old Abhimanyu will be carrying 750 kg golden howdah on its back and will be flanked by Lakshmi and Chaitra (kumki elephants) besides other jumbos.

63-year-old Arjuna, who carried the howdah in the previous years, will be participating for the first time post-retirement as Nishane elephant in the procession. Vijaya Dasahami marks the victory of good over evil during the nine-day Navaratri festival, which culminates on the last day of Vijayadashami.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will perform Nandi Dhwaja puja at the north gate of the Mysuru Palace between 2.36 pm and 2.50 pm. The torchlight parade at Bannimantap grounds will be held around 7 pm where Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will receive the guard of honour.