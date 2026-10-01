Koppal seer to open Mysuru Dasara 2026, first pontiff chosen under Congress regime

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Sri Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Swami, pontiff of the Gavisiddheshwara Mutt in Karnataka’s Koppal, will inaugurate this year’s Mysuru Dasara festival on October 11. He is the seventh seer to receive the honour in three-and-a-half decades and the first to do so under a Congress government.
The seer will open the Dasara celebrations atop Chamundi Hills at 9.15 am.
In line with traditions, Koppal district in-charge minister Shivaraj Tangadagi has set up a delegation from Mysuru, including the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, and other officers, to formally extend the invitation to the pontiff on October 3.
Widely revered as ‘Jala Rushi’, the seer has spearheaded water conservation and lake rejuvenation campaigns across North Karnataka. Gavisiddheshwara Mutt, a Lingayat mutt, also provides food and education for free to over 5,000 underprivileged students in rural areas. The 49-year-old seer is the 18th pontiff of the mutt and is among the few who are also active on social media.
A tradition since 1993
The practice of inviting eminent personalities to inaugurate Dasara began in 1993 with actor Rajkumar. Over the years, the honour has gone to actors, farmers, rationalists, poets and freedom fighters.
Seers first inaugurated Dasara in 2007, when the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government invited Sri Balagangadharanatha Swami of Adichunchanagiri Mutt.
The BJP carried forward the tradition and invited Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt in 2008. In the subsequent years, the government invited Sri Ravishankar Guruji, D Veerendra Heggade, Sri Vishwesha Thirtha Swami and Sri Siddeshwara Swami.
When Siddaramaiah first became the chief minister in 2013, the Congress government shifted back to selecting writers and cultural figures, including Chandrashekhara Kambar, Girish Karnad and Puttaiah. Sudha Murty inaugurated Dasara in 2018 under the JD(S)-Congress coalition. After the BJP returned to power, S L Bhyrappa, C N Manjunath, S M Krishna and President Droupadi Murmu were chosen, followed by Hamsalekha, Hampa Nagarajaiah and Banu Mushtaq between 2023 and 2025.
The seer was in the news recently after a viral video showed him exiting the venue of a spiritual discourse event in Ballari in August. According to reports, while he was delivering a spiritual discourse, Karnataka minister Eshwar Khander arrived late to the event, diverting the attention of the devotees, who gathered around Khander and started cheering aloud with political slogans.
The seer, who seemed embarrassed due to the chaos, expressed his displeasure and left the venue. He reportedly returned the donations and gifts that were given to the mutt.
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