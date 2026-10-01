Koppal seer to open Mysuru Dasara 2026, first pontiff chosen under Congress regime

Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi and other officials in Koppal district inviting Sri Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Swami, pontiff of the Gavisiddheshwara Mutt to inaugurate Dasara 2026 on September 28. (Express photo/Special Arrangement)

Sri Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Swami, pontiff of the Gavisiddheshwara Mutt in Karnataka’s Koppal, will inaugurate this year’s Mysuru Dasara festival on October 11. He is the seventh seer to receive the honour in three-and-a-half decades and the first to do so under a Congress government.

The seer will open the Dasara celebrations atop Chamundi Hills at 9.15 am.

In line with traditions, Koppal district in-charge minister Shivaraj Tangadagi has set up a delegation from Mysuru, including the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, and other officers, to formally extend the invitation to the pontiff on October 3.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Widely revered as ‘Jala Rushi’, the seer has spearheaded water conservation and lake rejuvenation campaigns across North Karnataka. Gavisiddheshwara Mutt, a Lingayat mutt, also provides food and education for free to over 5,000 underprivileged students in rural areas. The 49-year-old seer is the 18th pontiff of the mutt and is among the few who are also active on social media.