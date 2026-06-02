Mysuru woman killed for gold, accused used leopard attack theory to mislead police

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A 63-year-old woman from Mysuru was allegedly murdered for her jewellery, with the accused attempting to steer the investigation towards a leopard attack before being arrested.
The accused, identified as Mahadevappa, 58, a farmer from Kasuvinahalli village in Nanjangud taluk, was arrested by the Nanjangud Rural police following an investigation into the disappearance of Shivarudramma.
According to police, Shivarudramma left home on May 25 to visit the Mahalingeshwara Swamy Temple near her agricultural land and did not return. Her husband, Guruswamappa, subsequently lodged a missing person complaint the next day, following which a special team was formed to trace her.
During the investigation, the police found that Mahadevappa, who worked in a neighbouring farm, was among the last people seen with the woman.
The police said Shivarudramma had approached Mahadevappa near the temple and asked him to help her collect bilva leaves for puja. Noticing the gold jewellery she was wearing, Mahadevappa allegedly decided to rob her to repay debts.
He allegedly convinced her to accompany him to a nearby farm on the pretext of collecting sandalwood leaves. Investigators said he then pushed her into a soak pit, strangled her, removed her gold ornaments and silver jewellery, and covered the body with mud in an attempt to destroy evidence.
“During the search operation, the accused actively participated and repeatedly claimed that a leopard had been spotted in the area and that the woman may have fallen victim to a leopard attack. His repeated references to the leopard raised suspicion and prompted us to examine his role more closely,” a police officer said.
The police said village residents had also reported seeing what appeared to be leopard pugmarks in the area. However, during questioning, Mahadevappa denied creating any such tracks. Investigators are continuing to verify the circumstances surrounding the leopard-attack narrative.
Following sustained interrogation, Mahadevappa allegedly confessed to the crime and led the police to the stolen jewellery.
The police recovered 53 grams of gold ornaments valued at around Rs 7.5 lakh and a silver ornament from his possession. The body was later exhumed from the soak pit in the presence of a magistrate.
The accused was remanded to judicial custody on Monday, while further investigation is underway.
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