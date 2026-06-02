Mysuru woman killed for gold, accused used leopard attack theory to mislead police

The police recovered 53 grams of gold ornaments valued at around Rs 7.5 lakh and a silver ornament from the accused's possession (Image generated using AI).

A 63-year-old woman from Mysuru was allegedly murdered for her jewellery, with the accused attempting to steer the investigation towards a leopard attack before being arrested.

The accused, identified as Mahadevappa, 58, a farmer from Kasuvinahalli village in Nanjangud taluk, was arrested by the Nanjangud Rural police following an investigation into the disappearance of Shivarudramma.

According to police, Shivarudramma left home on May 25 to visit the Mahalingeshwara Swamy Temple near her agricultural land and did not return. Her husband, Guruswamappa, subsequently lodged a missing person complaint the next day, following which a special team was formed to trace her.

During the investigation, the police found that Mahadevappa, who worked in a neighbouring farm, was among the last people seen with the woman.