Mysuru: Cow injured after eating food stuffed with explosives, euthanised

According to the forest department officials, the cow was grazing on the fields when it consumed the explosive-filled food. (Representational) According to the forest department officials, the cow was grazing on the fields when it consumed the explosive-filled food. (Representational)

A cow which suffered severe injuries after accidentally eating explosives wrapped in food in Bettada Bidu village of HD Kote Taluk in Mysuru district on Monday was euthanised by veterinarians.

Earlier, a pregnant wild elephant died in Kerala after consuming a pineapple packed with explosives, leading to national outrage.

The three-year-old cow belonged to a farmer Narasimhe Gowda of Bettada Bidu village. According to the forest department officials, the cow was grazing on the fields when it consumed the explosive-filled food kept by the villagers to kill wild boars to prevent them from destroying their crops.

The members of People For Animals (PFA) along with veterinarians from Mysuru rushed to the spot after the incident and had to euthanise the cow as its injuries were beyond recovery.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Savitha Nagabushan from People for Animals said, “Once we received the call, we rushed to the spot in an ambulance. But since the injuries were very bad and beyond recovery, the cow was euthanised.”

According to PFA, the cow suffered injuries in its jaws and larynx. “The damage was very extensive and the cow’s entire tongue and jaw was blown off into pieces. The cow was euthanised after veterinarians concluded the survival chances of the cow was very low,” Nagabushan said.

The farmer performed the last rites for the cow in his field in the village on Tuesday. Narasimhegowda demanded the forest department officials to take action against the miscreants who had placed the explosives on the field despite knowing that cows and other domestic animals go to graze there everyday.

