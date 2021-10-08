Bengaluru NIA special court convicts 3 persons in Mysuru court blast case

A special court in Bengaluru convicted three persons from Tamil Nadu for their involvement in a bomb blast in August 2016 at the Mysuru court premises in Karnataka. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced Monday.

The convicted are Nainar Abbas Ali, M Samsun Karim Raja and Dawood Sulaiman, all residents of Tamil Nadu. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed the chargesheet in the case.

On August 1, 2016, the bomb blast at the Mysore court premises was one among five of them carried out by the members of Base Movement, an organisation owing allegiance to terror outfit Al-Qaeda. They had also executed bomb blasts at Chittoor court in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh on March 7, 2016, Kollam court in Kerala on May 15, 2016, Nellore court in Andhra Pradesh on September 12, 2016 and Malappuram court in Kerala on November 1, 2016.

A case in connection with the Mysuru court blast was registered at the Lakshmipuram police station and later handed over to the NIA. The blast took place in the toilet of Mysuru district court in Chamarajapuram area.

The NIA said its probe revealed that the accused Nainar Abbas Ali and Dawood Sulaiman had formed the Base Movement in Tamil Nadu in January, 2015, inspired by the ideology of Al-Qaeda and its slain leader Osama Bin Laden. They had recruited the other accused persons and hatched a criminal conspiracy to threaten government departments, especially courts, holding them responsible for atrocities and injustice meted out to a particular religious group. In pursuance to the conspiracy, they had systematically issued threats to prison authorities and police officials of different states and to the French Embassy in India, said NIA.

After investigation, the NIA filed a chargesheet against three persons on May 24 2017 and the trial in the case was concluded on September 29 this year.