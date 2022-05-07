2 held for ‘Chhota Pakistan’ comment in Mysuru

The Mysuru district police arrested two men after a video where they allegedly referred to a gathering in Nanjangud taluk as ‘Chhota Pakistan’ went viral, with right-wing groups sharing it widely, prompting Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to step in.

Bommai said that he had spoken to Mysuru district superintendent of police Chethan R and asked him to take action.

The incident took place on Tuesday on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr. Faiz and Hannan Ali were arrested and allegedly confessed.

According to the police, the viral video shows a large gathering of Muslim men standing on the roadside after offering prayers, shouting slogans. As the police were dispersing the crowd, the person recording the video can be heard saying, “Look at the gathering at our village.” To this, another voice says, “Yeh bhi Pakistan hain, chhota (This too is Pakistan, but a small one).” Then a voice says, “Kavalande bole toh Chhota Pakistan, theek hain (Kavalande means mini Pakistan, understood).”

The video was widely shared by many right wing groups in the state including Chakravarty Sulibele, who heads YuvaBrigade and NaMO brigade.