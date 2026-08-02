5-year-old Mysuru boy swallows ball found in chips packet, dies

The boy, Mukund Mayur, was the only son of a couple in Gowripura, Mysuru.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruAug 2, 2026 07:47 PM IST
Mysuru boy dies after swallowing plastic ball,Mukund Mayur (Photo by special arrangement, enhanced by AI)
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A tiny plastic ball claimed the life of a five-year-old boy in Karnataka’s Mysuru district on Saturday after he allegedly swallowed it at home.

Mukund Mayur, the only son of Santosh and Aishwarya, residents of Gowripura in Hunsur taluk, got the ball inside a packet of Kurkure chips that someone in their family had given the boy, according to his grandfather.

“He was playing with the ball. Accidentally, he swallowed the ball, and it got stuck in his throat. Seeing him unconscious, we took him to a hospital, but he died on the way,” said Santosh’s father Shankar Nayak.

The Bilikere police said the family has not filed any complaint over the boy’s death.

Also Read | Boy dies after jogging at Bengaluru school; family alleges assault by teacher

Nayak’s wife Gouramma was the vice-president of the Gowripura gram panchayat.

In March, a six-and-a-half-month-old baby died after swallowing a part of a hibiscus flower found outside their home in Mysuru district. The baby, identified as Chinmay Gowda, was the second child of Sudarshan and Navya, residents of Doddahejjoor village. His family members rushed Chinmay to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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