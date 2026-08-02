5-year-old Mysuru boy swallows ball found in chips packet, dies

A tiny plastic ball claimed the life of a five-year-old boy in Karnataka’s Mysuru district on Saturday after he allegedly swallowed it at home.

Mukund Mayur, the only son of Santosh and Aishwarya, residents of Gowripura in Hunsur taluk, got the ball inside a packet of Kurkure chips that someone in their family had given the boy, according to his grandfather.

“He was playing with the ball. Accidentally, he swallowed the ball, and it got stuck in his throat. Seeing him unconscious, we took him to a hospital, but he died on the way,” said Santosh’s father Shankar Nayak.

The Bilikere police said the family has not filed any complaint over the boy’s death.