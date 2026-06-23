Rs 75,000 advance and an 8-year trap: 18 bonded labourers rescued in Mysuru

Eighteen bonded labourers who had been employed in a Mysuru brick kiln for four to 20 years were rescued on Monday, days after a couple among them escaped leaving behind their two sons.

Nagaraj Ankasadoddi, member-secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, said the DLSA, police, and the departments of women and child development and labour raided the kiln at Bevinahalli in T Narasipura taluk after the couple informed members of NGOs Vikasana and Madilu.

Ankasadoddi said all the rescued people are Dalits and have roots in Tamil Nadu.

The Bannur police arrested the brick kiln’s owners, identified as Mahadeva, Girish, and Yathiraj—all residents of T Narasipura. A court has remanded them to judicial custody.