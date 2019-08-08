Toggle Menu
Mysuru BJP MP apologises to Prakash Raj for 2017 ‘derogatory’ postshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/mysuru-bjp-mp-pratap-simha-apology-prakash-raj-derogatory-posts-2017-twitter-modi-5888483/

Mysuru BJP MP apologises to Prakash Raj for 2017 ‘derogatory’ posts

Incidentally, the social media post was made a day after Prakash Raj criticised the Prime Minister for not making any comments on Bengaluru-based journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder.

Pratap-Simha-Prakash-Raj
BJP MP from Mysuru-Kodagu Pratap Simha Thursday tendered an apology to actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj for making ‘derogatory’ remarks on the latter in 2017. Express Photo

Lok Sabha MP from Mysuru-Kodagu Pratap Simha on Thursday apologised to actor Prakash Raj for “derogatory’ and ‘unwarranted’ social media posts made against him in 2017. In a tweet, Sinha said he regretted the Twitter and Facebook posts made on October 2 and 3, 2017.

Accepting the apology, Prakash Raj asked the MP from getting “personal” and “dirty” on social media. “…as we both are successful individuals in our respective fields…it’s our responsibility to set good examples…all the best,” Raj wrote on Twitter.

In 2017, Simha had questioned Prakash Raj’s right to question people in power. Incidentally, the social media post was made a day after Prakash Raj criticised the Prime Minister for not making any comments on Bengaluru-based journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder. Simha’s posts had gone viral on social media.

Later, on October 3, Simha made a comment on a television channel, again taking a dig at Prakash Raj saying, “Your name in Kannada is Prakash Rai and Prakash Raj in Tamil Nadu. You change your name and identity according to your convenience and necessity in different states.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android