Mysuru: Amid opposition, 140-year-old NTM School demolished for memorial

In a late-night operation on Monday, the Mysuru district administration in Karnataka demolished the over 140-year-old New Type Model (NTM) School to make space for the construction of the Swami Vivekananda Memorial Centre. The Kannada-medium government school was built exclusively for girls by the Mysuru royal family in the 1880s.

The demolition comes amid opposition by Kannada activists, farmer leaders and Dalit activists even as representatives and supporters of the Ramakrishna Ashrama have been fighting to set up the memorial on the premises. Around 250 police personnel were deployed and four earth movers brought in to demolish the school.

Supporters of the memorial say that Swami Vivekananda, during his visit to Mysuru in 1892, stayed at Niranjana Mutt which is next to the school – an account disputed by some historians.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has opposed the demolition, termed it a cowardly act on the part of the district administration. AAP leader Malavika Gubbivani said, “At a time when more government schools are needed to improve the quality of education, the government has resorted to demolishing the building. For several years, the people of Mysuru have been requesting the government and various elected representatives of all parties to protect and improve NTM School.”

In 2013, the government had issued an order to hand over the school premises, spread across 36,591 sq ft, to the Ramakrishna Ashram and Ramakrishna Mission for construction of the Swami Vivekananda Memorial and Viveka Cultural Youth Centre. The land, however, was not handed over due to stiff opposition.

In January this year, the government issued an order to shift the students of NTM School to the Maharani Teachers Training Institute nearby. Despite the opposition, classes commenced at the institute on February 4.