No proposal to handover Mysuru Airport to IAF: Civil Aviation ministry

Karnataka ministers GT Devegowda, Sa Ra Mahesh and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha flags off the first Mysuru-Bangalore flight from Mysuru airport in June 2019. (File) Karnataka ministers GT Devegowda, Sa Ra Mahesh and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha flags off the first Mysuru-Bangalore flight from Mysuru airport in June 2019. (File)

Mysuru’s Mandakalli Airport will continue to be operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as a civilian airport, the Ministry of Civil Aviation clarified.

Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simha had requested Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri for a clarification amid speculation that a part of the airport would be handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Puri dismissed the speculation after consulting the AAI Director, officials told Indianexpress.com.

“The minister has also directed the AAI Director to not forward such proposals giving priority to the interest of the growth of any city attached to airports operated by the authority,” an official said.

Confirming the same, MP Simha wrote on Twitter, “I sincerely thank @HardeepSPuri Sir for giving heed to my request n deciding, not to hand over Mysuru Airport to Indian Airforce to make Helicopter Air Base. It vl remain as Civilian Airport. Thank u all.”

In his letter to the minister , Simha claimed passenger movement in the Airport had increased seven folds since the implementation of the UDAN scheme.

“Since Mysore is known to be the cultural heritage capital of Karnataka, passengers are attracted for tourism experience of thr city. Additionally, Mysore is also now attracting industries with the establishment of IT majors and various automotive ventures,” he mentioned in the letter.

The proposal to shift the IAF Helicopter Base from Yelahanka in Bengaluru to Mysuru was put forth by the Kumaraswamy-led government in 2018.

IAF had then stated that the Airport would be developed on the lines of Airports in Srinagar, Pune, and Chandigarh with facilities made available for both civilian and military use.

Meanwhile, Mysuru airport witnessed a 198 per cent growth in passenger traffic in 2019, according to AAI figures.

The airport handled 99,991 passengers between 2019 April and December against 33,547 passengers during the same period in 2018.

