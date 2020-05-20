Mysuru is only city in South India to bag 5-star garbage-free city tag

Outside the railway station in Mysuru. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Outside the railway station in Mysuru. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Tuesday announced that Karnataka’s Mysuru had secured a five-star rating in the ‘Star Rating of Garbage Free Cities’ survey for 2019-20. Mysuru and five other cities — Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh, Rajkot and Surat in Gujarat, Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Navi Mumbai — had been certified as 5 star.

The survey gave 65 other cities 3-star ratings, and 70 cities 1-star ratings. The ‘Star Rating Protocol’ was launched in January 2018 by the ministry to create awareness on the importance of sanitation and motivate residents to achieve higher degrees of cleanliness.

Mysuru city was the two-time winner of India’s Cleanest City tag in 2014 and 2015, in the Swachh Survekshan survey.

Heartiest congratulations to Ambikapur, Rajkot, Surat, Mysuru, Indore & Navi Mumbai for receiving a 5-Star Rating, 65 cities for receiving a 3-Star Rating & 70 cities for receiving 1-Star Rating this year.

I am sure this will inspire all cities to improve their ratings in future. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 19, 2020

“Mysuru bagged a five-star rating because of the efforts of our Pourakarmikas, people of the city, corporators and the corporation by the officials,” Mysore City Corporation (MCC) Mayor, Tasneem said.

Mysuru District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar said, “Mysuru has, again, proved that it is one of the cleanest cities in India, which is a proud thing for us. It is not an easy task to be placed among the top six cleanest cities of the country, I am hopeful the city will continue to remain as clean as it is.”

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, 1,435 cities applied for the ‘Star Rating Assessment’. During the assessments, it received feedback from 1.19 crore citizens and over 10 lakh geo-tagged pictures were collected. Over 1,200 field assessors visited 5,175 solid waste processing plants to conduct their study.

MCC commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said, “We had submitted a self-assessment and self-verification documents to the ministry for achieving the star rating early in the year and later a third party inspection was carried out. Though we aimed for the 7-star rating, we couldn’t bag that because of the stringent rules, but we are happy to get five-star ratings which is a good recognition of Mysuru city.”

